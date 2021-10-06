League of Legends, Patch 11.20; Changes And Updates To Champions, Items, And More

League of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news coming to League of Legends with patch 11.20, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. After the arrival of Vex to the game on September 23, this new patch 11.20 comes to League of Legends (and TeamFight Tactics) in a more discreet way to apply improvements and general adjustments that affect systems, attributes, champions and more. On the other hand, we remember that Riot Games is preparing the launch of Arcane, the animated series of the LoL universe that will serve to better know some of its characters.

League of Legends Patch 11.20 Vex Champion Changes

Changes to League of Legends Champions

Amumu: Q damage reduced at late levels 70/100/130/160/190 (+85% AP) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+85% AP); mana cost increased and no longer scaled 30/35/40/45/50 ⇒ 70

Darius: W’s cooldown reduced and no longer scaled by 7 / 6.5 / 6 / 5.5 / 5 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

Elise: Increase Base Health 534 ⇒ 555 and Armor Growth 3.35 ⇒ 4.

Hecarim: W’s cooldown reduced and no longer scaling 22/21/20/19/18 seconds ⇒ 18 seconds Increase healing against minions and monsters by 90/120/150/180/210 ⇒ 120/150/180/210/240.

Irelia: Passive bonus AD ratio with max stacks reduced 30% ⇒ 20%

Jarvan IV: Passive bonus damage reduced by 10% of target’s current health ⇒ 8% of target’s current health.

Shen: Passive shield reduced from 60-111 (based on level) (+ 14% bonus health) ⇒ 50-101 (based on level) (+ 14% bonus health).

Singed: Base damage reduced 50/65/80/95/110 ⇒ 50/60/70/80/90 and E AP ratio 75% AP ⇒ 60% AP.

Taliyah: Q damage against monsters hit by consecutive stones reduced 80% ⇒ 75%.

Udyr: R’s cone damage increased 50/95/140/185/230/275 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260/310 (+ 80% AP).