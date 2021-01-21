League of Legends, patch 11.2; Viego arrives

We tell you all the changes and news coming to League of Legends with patch 11.2, now available to welcome the Viego champion.
Riot Games’ unbeatable success, League of Legends, continues to be updated every month to add improvements, changes, and new additions. This time we are facing patch 11.2, a version focused on welcoming a new champion: Viego. But it is not the only thing that comes, since other champions undergo various adjustments due to having to stabilize the meta of the game. Next we will tell you everything, in addition to remembering that Wild Rift is now available, the “LoL for mobiles”, which allows us to play short games adapted to the game system of smartphones.
League of Legends champion changes
- Viego: comes as a novelty to the game.
- Akali: Q – FIVE POINT FULL now spends 120/115/110/105/100 energy.
- Azir: Q – CONQUERING SANDS now has a cooldown of 12/14/10/8/6 seconds.
- Caitlyn: Her base stats have an attack damage growth of 3.3.
- Darius: PASSIVE – BLEED now with bonus Noxian Potency attack damage at 20-205.
- Dr.Mundo: Q – INFECTED BLADE with 50% health on hit and 100% health on kill. E – MASOCHISM with additional damage 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6% of its maximum life and R – SADISM with 60/85/110% of maximum health regeneration.
- Elise: Q – POISON BITE with 70/105/140/175/210 damage.
- Ivern: E – WATCHMAKER SEED with shield ratio 80% of PH.
- LeBlanc: basic stats with health growth to 97 and Q – SEAL OF MALICIA with cost 50/55/60/65/70 of mana.
- Maokai: E – TROUGH TROUGH with 60/70/80/90/100 mana cost and 0.8% damage ratio per 100 AP.
- Nocturne: Reduced cooldowns for Q – DUSKBIRD to 8s and R – PARANOIA to 140/115/90 seconds.
- Nunu and Willump: reduced movement speed by 340 and health by 540.
- Aatrox: E – SHADOW SLIDE: Shadow Slip’s self heal now increases to 26/32/38/44/50% during R – The World Slasher and it sets a 30/45/60% self heal .
- Olaf: W – VIRULENT HITS with 16/18/20/22/24% life steal and 0-33% healing amplification (based on missing health).
- Senna: attack speed ratio by 0.3, PASSIVE – ABSOLUTION with a reduction in the gold of the spectra of the fog by 8 and Q – DARK LACERANT with heal ratio of 40% of the AP, 50% of the AD and “ Kraken in Sight ”: Senna’s Q against enemy champions now adds a Kraken Executioner stack (maximum one stack).
- Shaco: PASSIVE – BACK STAB with damage 20-35 (levels 1-18).
- Soraka: Q – STAR INVOCATION with 50/65/80/95/110 total rejuvenation heal and W – ASTRAL INJECTION with 90/125/160/195/230 heal and 70% AP healing ratio.
- Trundle: Q – CHEW with bonus damage ratio 15/25/35/45/55% of AD and W – ICE KINGDOM with bonus attack speed 30/50/70/90/110%.
- Varus: Mana growth by 40 and R – CHAIN OF CORRUPTION with 100/80/60 second cooldown.
- Zoe: W – SPELL THIEF: Minion Drop Spell Fragments now include: Randuin’s Omen, Iron Solari Medallion, Turbo Chemotank, Shurelya’s Battle Song, Youmuu’s Ghostblade, Bloodsucker, Stonecutter, and Claw Marauder and stop including Redemption. As for item shard bug fixes, they are as follows: Casting Zoe’s W – Spell Thief with an item shard in inventory no longer causes the actual item to go on cooldown. Additionally, using an item with a damage passive right after using its shard no longer causes the second instance to deal 0 damage.