League of Legends, patch 11.14; changes and updates to champions

League of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news that come to League of Legends with patch 11.14, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. Two weeks after receiving patch 11.13, it’s time for the next patch, 11.14, to League of Legends. Once again, from Riot Games they publish a complete update for the game, mainly focused on making adjustments and significant changes in a large part of the game’s roster of champions. In addition, with the “Sentinels of Light” comes a new game mode called Book of Ultimate Spells, of which we will tell you everything below.

Changes to League of Legends Champions

Akali: Q can no longer be cast when gliding with E. Lower base damage (75/145/215 ⇒ 60/130/200) and maximum (225/435/645 ⇒ 180/390/600) from reactivation of R.

Darius: Passive – Noxian Potency bonus attack damage increased 20-205 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-230 (levels 1-18). E cooldown reduced 26/24/22/20/18 seconds ⇒ 24 / 21.5 / 19 / 16.5 / 14 seconds

Dr.Mundo: Increase base attack speed 0.67 ⇒ 0.72. Passive health regeneration now scales 2% of maximum health ⇒ 1-2% of maximum health (levels 1-18) .. Increases cooldown at first levels 45-15 (levels 1/3/6/8 / 11/13/16) ⇒ 60-15 (levels 1/3/6/8/11/13/16) Q now heals more on hitting a monster, specifically 100% of the cost of life if hitting a monster (now the same as hitting an enemy champion). E now knocks back small monsters and deals more damage to monsters 140% ⇒ 200% (bonus damage to minions remains unchanged, still 140%).

Garen: Q bonus movement speed increased by 30% ⇒ 35% Increases damage based on missing health of R target 20/25/30% ⇒ 25/30/35%

Graves: Basic Attack Damage increased by 66 ⇒ 68.

Illaoi: Increase base movement speed by 340 ⇒ 350.

Irelia: Health 580 ⇒ 520 and base magic resistance reduced 32 ⇒ 28; health growth increased by 95 ⇒ 110. Passive max stacks decreased by 5 ⇒ 4. Attack speed per stack decreased at early levels, but increased at last 8/12/16% (levels 1 / 7/13) ⇒ 7.5 / 13.75 / 20% (levels 1/7/13) Empowered damage reduced 15-66 (+ 25% bonus AD) (levels 1-18) ⇒ 10-61 (30% bonus AD) (levels 1-18) Q bonus damage against minions now scales with champion level. W’s damage reduction now works against magic damage. Maximum damage increased. E can no longer be recast while under enemy control effects. R has a new passive: Vanguard’s Edge now reduces the cooldown of Q – Sword Slam by 0.5 / 1.5 / 2.5 seconds before applying Ability Speed.

Ivern: E’s base shield increases at the last levels 80/110/140/170/200 ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220.

Karma: Base attack damage reduced by 54 ⇒ 51.

Lillia: Base health regen reduced by 9 ⇒ 7.5; increases armor by 20 ⇒ 22. Passive damage increased and now heals 6% of the target’s maximum health (1.5% per 100 AP of the target’s maximum health) (no change to limited damage against monsters ). Q cost increased by 45 mana ⇒ 65 mana and maximum stacks decreased to 4. Bonus movement speed per stack decreased and lasts longer. The cooldown now progresses; increases base damage. W damage increased 70/85/100/115/130 (30% of AP) ⇒ 70/90/110/130/150 (35% of AP) E cooldown increased. Slow is now flat. Base damage increases at later levels. R damage ratio increased. Sleep duration decreased. Slow is reduced and no longer increases over time.

Malzahar: Base health reduced 537 ⇒ 510. Q damage ratio reduced 65% AP ⇒ 55% AP.

Nocturne: Passive damage against minions reduced: Dark Swords damage and healing against minions reduced by 50%.

Rek’Sai: Q1 base damage increases 20/25/30/35/40 ⇒ 21/27/33/39/45, Q2 base damage increases at last levels 60/90/120/150 / 180 ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200.

Seraphine: Q damage increased by 40/45/50/55/60% of AP ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65% of AP.

Shaco: Reduced health 587 ⇒ 560 and base movement speed 350 ⇒ 345.

Tahm Kench: Passive bonus damage now scales 2.5% of maximum health ⇒ 12-60 (+ 2.5% bonus health) (levels 1-18) Q now deals passive damage to enemy champions. Healing progression 6/7/8/9/10% of missing health updated ⇒ 15/20/25/30/35 (+ 4 / 4.5 / 5 / 5.5 / 6% of missing life). Fixed a bug with W cooldown recovery. Cooldown and mana cost payback increased. R 30 base shield increased 0/450/600 ⇒ 400/500/600 and ally slow is reduced at early levels.

Taric: Q cost reduced by 70/75/80/85/90 mana ⇒ 65/70/75/80/85 mana. E cost reduced by 60 mana ⇒ 40 mana

Xin Zhao: W cooldown increased at last levels 12 / 10.5 / 9 / 7.5 / 6 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

Ziggs: Base mana reduced 480 ⇒ 420.