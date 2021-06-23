League of Legends, patch 11.13; Changes And Updates To Champions

League of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news that come to League of Legends with patch 11.13, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. We are about to say goodbye to the month of June and, with two weeks having passed since the previous one, the new update for League of Legends and TFT is now available to apply improvements and general adjustments that affect systems, attributes, champions and more. On the other hand, Riot Games shooter Valorant has also received an important 3.0 patch to welcome KAY / O, a new agent, and balance the rest.

Changes to League of Legends Champions

Aphelios: Increase bonus damage 4/8/12/16/20/24 (Q level 1-5) ⇒ 5/10/15/20/25/30 (Q level 1-5) and lethality from passive 3.5 / 7 / 10.5 / 14 / 17.5 / 21 (E level 1-5) ⇒ 4.5 / 9 / 13.5 / 18 / 22.5 / 27 (level of E E 1-5).

Kayn: Blade Strike’s visual effects are now revealed when launched from terrain obstacles at enemy champions.

Lee Sin: E base damage decreased at late levels 100/140/180/220/260 ⇒ 100/130/160/190/220.

Olaf: Increases base health growth by 93 ⇒ 100. Mana growth 0.58 ⇒ 0.6 and mana rounded 7.47 ⇒ 7.5.

Riven: E base shield strength reduced 95/125/155/185/215 ⇒ 85/115/145/175/205.

Rumble: W cooldown increased at early ranks, now scaling for 6 seconds ⇒ 7 / 6.75 / 6.5 / 6.25 / 6 seconds. Bonus Movement Speed ​​reduced 15/20/25/30/35% ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30%.

Tahm Kench: “We have traded and updated Devour and the Ultimate. Passive bonus damage / 4% of maximum health reduced ⇒ 2.5% of maximum health Q now heals, applies its passive, and scales with its size. E’s shield duration increased by 2 seconds ⇒ 2.5 seconds. Increases healing over time by up to 10% of maximum health for every 0.25 seconds, but takes longer to take effect (after 4 seconds of taking no damage) ”.

We also found significant changes to his R – Devour: Tahm Kench devours the target champion for up to 3 seconds. If the target champion is an enemy, he must have 3 stacks of Peculiar Passive-Palate and take 100/250/400 + 15% (+ 5% per 100 AP) of his maximum health as magic damage. Tahm Kench is pinned and slowed by 40% movement speed. If the target champion is an ally, he receives a 300/450/600 (+ 100% AP) shield that lasts 2.5 seconds after he finishes Devour. Tahm Kench is pinned and slowed by 40/25/10% movement speed, but can use his W-Nether Dive. Tahm Kench’s allies can see when Devour is available on their health bar (enemies can’t).

Viego: Minion Q heal reduced 100% ⇒ 50% E base bonus movement speed 20 / 22.5 / 25 / 27.5 / 30% ⇒ 25 / 27.5 / 30 / 32.5 / 35% Increase speed 1000 ⇒ 1200 and missile zone length 700 ⇒ 775.

Xayah: Increase Basic Feather Damage 45/65/85/105/125 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 and Maximum Q Total Damage 90/130/170/210/250 ⇒ 100/150/200 / 250/300.