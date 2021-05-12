League of Legends, Patch 11.10; Changes And News

League of Legends: We tell you all the changes and news that come to League of Legends with patch 11.10, now available to adjust various champions and more of the game. One more week, the new League of Legends update is here to stay and bring many new features to the Riot Games title. In this case, the improvements and adjustments of the jungle stand out, which affect both the map itself and several champions and others. On the other hand, we know that Project skins will return to the game at the end of this month of May. On the other hand, we also have available the great update of the Final Judgment in TFT, already for some time. In the case of League of Legends, we leave you below its patch notes as we did a couple of weeks ago with the previous version, 11.9.

LoL Champion Changes

Bard: Passive base damage reduced by 40 ⇒ 30.

Darius: E 24/21/18/15/12 second cooldown increased. ⇒ 26/24/22/20/18 s.

Gallium: W’s cooldown is now flat 18 / 17.5 / 17 / 16.5 / 16 seconds ⇒ 18 seconds Magic damage shield reduced to 8/11/14/17/20% of maximum health ⇒ 8 / 9.75 / 11.5 / 13.25 / 15% of maximum health

Jinx: Base armor reduced 28 ⇒ 26 .. R damage is now capped against epic monsters: “Execution damage against epic monsters is now capped at 1000 (area damage cap is 800)” .

Katarina: Base movement speed decreased 340 ⇒ 335

Kayle: Increase passive AP damage ratio 20% ⇒ 25% and bonus attack range 50 (575 total) ⇒ 100 (625 total). Muramana Bug Fix: Kayle’s Fire Waves now correctly apply Muramana’s Bolt.

Kennen: Increase W bonus damage with max stacks 10/20/30/40/50 (20% of AP) (60/70/80/90/100% of AD) ⇒ 20/30/40 / 50/60 (25% of the PH) (60/70/80/90/100% of the DA).

Lux: E damage increased by 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP) ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260 (+65% AP).

Sejuani – E: 250 target selection updated for all targets ⇒ Prioritize champions within 50 of the cursor; then to non-champion units within 50 of the cursor; then to champions 350 from the cursor; finally to the unit closest to the cursor up to 2500 (this only applies if there is no target directly below the cursor).

Talon: Q bonus AD damage ratio reduced by 110% bonus AD ⇒ 100% bonus AD.

Thresh: Base health reduced by 561 ⇒ 530. Health growth increased by 93 ⇒ 95.

Yuumi: Increase base damage 40/70/100/130/160/190 ⇒ 50/80/110/140/170/200. And Q boost damage 45/85/125/165/205/245 ⇒ 60 / 100/140/180/220/260. W ally icon bug fix: Yuumi’s ally level icon now returns to normal when Yuumi disassociates from that ally.

Zyra: Passive Vine Lasher slow increased by 25% ⇒ 30% W cooldown reduced 20/18/16/14/12 seconds ⇒ 18/16/14/12/10 seconds