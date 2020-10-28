League of Legends, patch 10.22: changes and news

We tell you all the changes and news that League of Legends receives with its new patch 10.22, now available to download and install on PC.

On the verge of reaching the Worlds Finals and before the big preseason changes arrive, patch 10.22 has hit the League of Legends servers. As usual, the Riot Games team has made a series of changes to some characters and other elements of the game to try to balance it and refresh the metagame. We detail them below.

Champion changes

Seraphine, the dreamy singer, joins the roster of heroes we can fight with in Summoner’s Rift. You can check her skills, her story and a reflection on the character on the official League of Legends page.

Amumu: her ultimate ability starts to stun enemies for two seconds.

Annie: Her E now grants any friendly champion a 40/90/140/190/240 shield (+0.4 ability power) for three seconds, also adding a movement speed buff to the shield wearer. The skill’s animation has also been modified, as has its targeting system. Also, Tibbers always gets the benefits of the shield.

Ashe: Her W values become 7/8/9/10/11.

Brand: They have modified it to encourage him to return to his role in the midlane. His passive deals more damage (10-14% (+ 0.02% per 100 ability power). His E is now always extended to nearby enemies, if it affects a champion who is suffering the effects of his passive extends to a range of 600. If used on champions unaffected by Fire Cloud its range is 300. Its ultimate can now bounce off Brand himself.

Galio – His E now has a minimum slide distance of 250, but no recoil.

Jinx: His Firechewer ability deals all damage up front, making himself more visible.

Karthus: Reduced base damage from Q to 45/65/85/105/125.

LeBlanc: E cost decreased to 50 mana, base damage increased to 50/70/90/110/130, and delayed damage changed to 80/120/160/200/240.

Lulu: Q base damage reduced to 80/115/150/185/220.

Nasus: R’s bonus resistances are increased and bonus resistances per second are removed.

Samira: Her basic attack damage and armor have been reduced to 57 and 26 respectively.

Sejuani: Increase base damage and maximum R to 125/150/175 and 200/300/400.

Xayah: Increase Attack Speed ​​Growth to 3.9%.

Zed: E’s base damage is reduced at higher levels to 70/90/110/130/150.



