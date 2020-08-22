Leafy from YouTube Banned After Pokimane Videos

YouTube bans LeafyIsHere from its site after a series of controversial videos it made about fellow content creator Pokimane

YouTube has suddenly banned Calvin Lee Vail, better known as LeafyIsHere or simply Leafy, from its site. The ban of Leafy’s YouTube channel comes shortly after the controversial creator uploaded a series of videos about the popular Twitch streamer and fellow content creator Pokimane, though it’s not entirely clear if those videos are the reason for the prohibition.

According to esports expert Rod Breslau, Leafy was banned from YouTube because his channel had “multiple or serious violations of YouTube’s policy prohibiting content designed to harass, intimidate or threaten.” In the early hours of the morning on August 22, Leafy publicly reached out to YouTube on Twitter to see if there was anything he could do to re-establish his channel or if the company would release a statement on the matter. Pokimane also tweeted about Leafy’s ban, stating that she had nothing to do with it.

Leafy was known for making controversial “dramatic” videos, and his comments were often played over footage from various shooting games. This style was copied by many other content creators, making Leafy an influential figure in the YouTube community, with her channel amassing more than 4 million subscribers before it was banned from the site. However, some of Leafy’s videos were targeted or mocked at specific individuals, sometimes leading to death threats against those individuals and other types of harassment.

Morning @TeamYouTube my channel was suspended yesterday, curious if there is anything I could do to get it reinstated. Or if there is any statement on this you could give on this Adding handles @youtube @SusanWojcicki @h3h3productions @YouTubeGaming pic.twitter.com/29N2lW0DFA — Leafy (@Leafy) August 22, 2020

YouTube has not commented on the matter

It’s quite possible that YouTube took into account the previous videos of Leafy when it decided to ban her permanently, as well as the more recent videos of Pokimane. However, until YouTube provides more specific information on the Leafy ban and what exactly went into that decision, all fans can do is speculate.

Since Leafy was banned from YouTube, he has been active on social media, tweeting about the situation and alluding to other YouTube creators. In particular, he tweeted “pewdiepie is racist,” although it is unclear if it was in response to his YouTube channel ban or if it was something random he decided to say to further shake the pot. This implies that YouTube appears to be being hypocritical for supporting a controversial figure like PewDiePie and banning Leafy, but again, that’s just speculation at this point.

It remains to be seen what will happen next. YouTube is unlikely to reset Leafy’s channel, but it’s not impossible. It’s also possible that Leafy just creates a new YouTube channel or stops making videos entirely. Whatever happens, it will be interesting to see if more details about Leafy’s YouTube ban come to light.



