Leaffall on Ripple: Top Developer Leaving!

Ripple (XRP)’s director of developer relations said he has resigned after spending more than a year at the company. XRP is losing its top developer.

Matt Hamilton, director of developer relations at Ripple, has left the company, according to a recent blog post. Hamilton said 2021 was a “difficult year” for him due to his wife’s mental health issues. He resigned to focus on his developer family. Hamilton, who has previously worked for tech giants like IBM and HP, joined Ripple last January to expand the XRP ecosystem.

During his relatively short tenure at the company, he contributed to launching the XRP Ledger Grants program, hosting RippleXDev channels on Twitch and Discord, and organizing XRPL Hackathons. He has also spoken at various tech conferences and other events. The veteran developer says he is grateful to Ripple for the support the company has provided him “on both a personal and professional level.” Hamilton says that despite quitting his job, he will remain an active member of the XRP community.

On the other hand, according to a recent report by The Information, Ripple plans to distribute 1 billion XRP tokens to developers in the coming decades. The purpose of the program is to promote the creation of new projects in the XRP ecosystem. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, the token is currently trading at $0.78. Ripple’s valuation recently reached $15 billion after the company made a share buyback.