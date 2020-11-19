Leading Altcoin Where Is The Direction In Ethereum?

Ethereum (ETH) rose close to $ 495, but failed to test the $ 500 level. ETH price is currently correcting gains similar to Bitcoin (BTC) and showing bearish signs below $ 485.

Ethereum is experiencing a correction and is trading below the $ 485 level which is considered the key level. According to analyst Aayush Jindal, the price holds the main support level of $ 470 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major bullish trend line formed with support near $ 474 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD. The pair could drop sharply if there is a clear break below $ 474 and $ 470 in the near term. Currently, the leading altcoin is trading at $ 475.

Ethereum Price Approaches Key Support

Ethereum rose above the $ 480 and $ 485 resistance levels, but failed to test the $ 500 hurdle. ETH formed a high near the $ 495 level and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average. Recently, there was a sharp downside correction below the $ 485 pivot level. Ethereum price even broke the $ 480 support, but the bulls were able to maintain the $ 470 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The recent low was formed near the $ 470 level and the recent high was around $ 482. The price is currently falling and trading below the $ 480 level. ETH was $ 475 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap data.

There is also a major bullish trend line formed with support near $ 474 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD. The trendline coincides with the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last wave from $ 470 to $ 482. The main support is near the $ 470 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a clear break below the trendline support, the $ 470 and the 100 hourly SMA, the price could drop sharply towards the $ 455 level in the coming sessions.

Will there be a New Increase in ETH?

If Ethereum stays above the trendline support or $ 470, it could try a new surge. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $ 482 high. The first major resistance is near the $ 485 level. A successful break above the $ 485 pivot level could open the doors for a fresh increase to $ 495 or even $ 500.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI: The RSI for ETH / USD is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 470

Major Resistance Level: $ 485



