Leading Altcoin Ethereum (ETH) On The Rise!

As it is known, the leading altcoin Ethereum (ETH) has been testing the $ 400 level for the last 1 week. Although GETH fell with Bitcoin (BTC) the day before, it gained about 10 percent in the last 24 hours and reached the level of $ 422. In the morning, analysts said that $ 400 was still a major obstacle to Ethereum. Altcoin overcame this major hurdle and climbed to $ 422. Many analysts stated that the key level for a major rally was $ 400.

According to CoinMarketCap data, ETH was trading at $ 422 at the time of writing.

Popular analyst Aayush Jindal stated in the analysis published this morning that ETH could exceed $ 420 if it exceeds the $ 400 level. The analyst was not mistaken in this prediction.



