Leader of Tepito League released from lack of evidence

His name is José Mauricio Hernández Gasca, better known as “El Tomate”. The authorities pointed to him as one of the bloodiest leaders of the organization La Unión de Tepito.

He was arrested in 2019 but was released after the decision of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, who, they said, did not find enough elements to prove his guilt in a murder charge.

He was in prison for just over a year, however, last week he regained his freedom and now nothing is known about his whereabouts. The reason for his departure was that the only witness that the Prosecutor’s Office had against him did not appear at the last hearing.

The witness, identified as José Alberto Hernández Villegas, stated that he saw “El Tomate” participate in a homicide and even detailed that he saw how he shot the victim.

When the authorities searched for Hernández Villegas at the address he provided, they realized that it was a false address since it was an abandoned property.

Today, without finding the whereabouts of the alleged witness and with “El Tomate” in prison, according to the journalists who have followed the case, they speak about the rumor of a fabricated witness.



