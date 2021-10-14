Léa Presents Retro Appearance in SECRET NUMBER’s Comeback Teaser with ‘Fire Saturday’

On October 14, 2021, 00.00 KST, SECRET NUMBER has released another individual teaser featuring Léa.

Through the girl group’s official SNS, Léa appeared in a retro style. Pair a white top with colorful pants.

Meanwhile, Léa also looks cool in her individual teaser video, which features a snippet of SECRET NUMBER’s comeback track, ‘Fire Saturday’.

‘Fire Saturday’ is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2021, at 6 p.m. KST.

While waiting for SECRET NUMBER’s comeback, you can check out Léa’s teaser below!