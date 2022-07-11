Lea Michele officially joined the cast of Broadway’s “Funny Girl” after Beanie Feldstein Left Early

Don’t rain on her parade! Lea Michele has officially joined the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl after Beanie Feldstein announced her early retirement.

“Emmy nominee LEA MICHELE and Tony nominee TOVAH FELDSHU are joining #FUNNYGIRL from September 6!” A message on the musical’s Instagram page was written on Monday, July 11. “Don’t miss @beaniefeldstein just until July 31, and then @jujujuliebee until September 4. See you at August Wilson, pretty girl! ⭐️».

35-year-old Michelle later shared the casting announcement via her account. “A dream come true is an understatement. It’s an incredibly great honor for me to join this wonderful cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you on September 6. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL,” she wrote.

The day before, the 29-year-old Feldstein informed her followers on social networks that she would leave the show earlier than expected. Earlier it became known that the Booksmart actress, who currently plays Fanny Brice in the cult musical, and her co-star Jane Lynch will appear before the last bows in September.

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been my lifelong dream, and doing it over the past few months has been a great joy and a real honor,” actress Lady Bird wrote in a long and cryptic note posted on Instagram on Sunday. , July 10. “After the directors decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to leave earlier than expected.”

Feldstein added: “I will never forget this experience from the bottom of my heart. I want to thank every person who came to August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our wonderful cast and crew. The people with whom I have had the great pleasure of bringing Funny Girl to life every night, both on and off stage, are all amazingly talented and exceptional people, and I hope you will continue to join them on Henry Street after I leave in July. 31st.”

The revival of Funny Girl drew mixed reviews earlier this year, and Feldstein failed to receive a Tony Award nomination for her performance. However, the “Neighbors 2” star had big problems, as Broadway legend Barbra Streisand played the main role. Streisand, who is now 80 years old, was nominated for a Tony Award in 1964 for Best Actress in a musical for her role as Fanny, and five years later, when a film was made based on the musical, she won an Oscar for the same role.

When Feldstein’s departure was initially announced, fans were quick to predict that Michele would take over. The Scream Queens graduate often expressed her love for Streisand and performed several hits from Funny Girl during her time at Glee, including the show “Don’t Rain on My Parade”. In 2017, she even told viewers of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that Fanny is her dream role.

Earlier, Michelle wished Feldstein all the best during an episode of the podcast “Little Me: Growing Up Broadway” in November 2021. “There was so much talk about me going to Broadway—and not going to Broadway!” the “Spring Awakening” actress said at the time. “Look, I’m incredibly excited to see Funny Girl on Broadway. I can’t wait. I was having a drink with [director] Michael [Mayer] the other day, and I just think Beanie is an incredible choice for a production, and I think it’s going to be so wonderful. I can’t wait to see Jane [Lynch] in it either.”