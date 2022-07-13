Lea Michele honored the memory of the late boyfriend and star of “Glee” Cory Monteith on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of his death

Gone, but not forgotten. Lea Michele posted a tribute to her late ex Cory Monteith on the ninth anniversary of his death.

Michelle, 35, shared a retrospective photo of herself and Monteith looking at each other lovingly in her Instagram story on Wednesday, July 13. suit. Michelle added a heart-shaped smiley face under the image.

Monteith died at the age of 31 from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol on July 13, 2013. The actor was found in a hotel room in Vancouver, Canada, and pronounced dead at the scene. The British Columbia Coroners Service confirmed to Us Weekly in a statement at the time that Monteith “died of mixed drug toxicity involving heroin and alcohol.”

Throughout his life, the Monte Carlo actor openly talked about his struggle with drug addiction. “I got out of control,” he told Parade in 2011. Monteith, who entered rehab for the first time at the age of 19, added that he used “everything and everyone as much as possible. I had a serious problem.”

The “Sisters and Brothers” star was in a relationship with Michelle at the time of his death. The couple met during the filming of Glee, which ran from 2009 to 2015. Their characters, Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson, had romantic relationships every now and then throughout the series. Michelle and Monteith unveiled their off-screen romance in 2012.

“No one knows me better than Cory,” the former “Spring Awakening” star told Marie Claire in January 2013, six months before her colleague’s untimely death. “No one knows what it was like to go through it better than him. The feeling that there is this grid under you allows you to jump higher and go further. He makes me feel like I can do anything. For the first time in my life, I feel really calm and happy. I feel like the happiest girl in the world.”

After Monteith’s death, a source close to Michelle told us that she “didn’t know” that her beau had a relapse after his stay in rehab in April 2013. “Lea was inconsolable,” an insider said at the time.

The New York native continued to honor Monteith’s memory for many years, despite the fact that he found love again. In April 2018, she announced her engagement to businessman Zandy Reich. The duo tied the knot in March 2019 in Napa, California, and in August 2020, their son Ever Leo was born.

Although the Scream Queens graduate has since left, she envisioned her future with actor MckEnick even before his death.

“We talked about a lot,” she told Glamour UK in 2014. — We talked about children and how we will look when we get old, who will be fat and how we will stay thin. We talked about where we want to go and what we want to do. We’re done. We were him.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the National Substance Abuse and Psychiatric Services Administration (SAMHSA) Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).