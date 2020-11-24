Léa François shares a rare photo of her daughter!

Léa François has just posted a rare photo of her daughter on Instagram! A cliché posted on the occasion of her baby’s first birthday.

Léa François, the actress of Plus belle la vie, has just unveiled a rare photo of her daughter Louison!

This Wednesday, November 24, 2020, Léa François posted a beautiful photo of her daughter via her Instagram feed! A very rare snapshot of the cabbage that the actress revealed on the occasion of her princess’s one year anniversary!

Indeed, the one who plays Barbara Evenot in the successful series wrote the following caption: “Happy one year to my lover”, a message full of tenderness!

Thus, Léa François subscribers loved this publication which literally melted them! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 7,000 likes, a real record!

LÉA FRANÇOIS: INTERNET USERS WISH HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO HIS DAUGHTER LOUISON

Internet users reacted en masse to Léa François’ last post! In fact, it’s not every day that the Plus belle la vie actress posts a photo of her little princess! So, they were thrilled to discover his face!

In the comments, many fans of the hit series also wanted to wish the little angel a happy birthday!

“Oh little bit! She is magnificent. A very happy birthday to your sweetie “,” Léa François, your daughter is just as beautiful as you! Happy birthday to this adorable little baby! We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful blonde!

Comments all more benevolent than the others and which will therefore make the mother very happy! We invite you to discover Louison’s photo below!



