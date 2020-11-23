Lea Elui: revealing the secret to her makeup to fans!

Young Lea Elui returns to Instagram with a new make-up tutorial and her fans love it! We tell you more. Lea Elui reveals her beauty secrets on Instagram!

Have you ever wanted to do the same makeup as Lea Elui? Then this article will interest you!

Indeed, the young woman has just posted a new publication on Instagram. This time the Frenchwoman decided to share her beauty secrets with her community!

Thus, Lea Elui shared a video of a make-up tutorial to reproduce hers to perfection. And as much to say that her fans loved it!

Indeed, they were more than 300,000 to watch her video on Instagram. In just an hour after its publication!

Proof that the young woman is always followed closely by her fans! So what is her beauty secret? We reveal everything to you!

LEA ELUI: HIS MAKE-UP TUTO

On her post, the young woman even revealed the brands she uses. Lea Elui starts by working her complexion to perfection.

She therefore applies her foundation from the Charlotte Tilbury brand. She then works her contouring.

Lea Elui also uses blush and a bronzer for a guaranteed healthy glow! Finally, she also shows how she applies her eyeliner.

The young woman therefore applies a line to the outer corner of her eye. Enough to give that doe eye effect that we love!

“I haven’t done a make-up tutorial for a while! I love to do it. »Admits the young woman to her community on Instagram.

She finally asks her followers to let her know if they want to see more content like this. But given the number of likes collected, we are sure that they want to see more!

They don’t hesitate to let him know in the comments. So we can’t wait to discover her next videos! Case to be continued.



