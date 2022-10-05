LE SSERAFIM to host Mnet comeback show for “ANTIFRAGILE”

LE SERAFIM is finally back!

Five months later, LE SSERAFIM returns to the fans with their second mini-album “ANTIFRAGILE” on October 17 at 18:00. KST. Along with the release of the mini-album, the band will also take part in their own comeback show “LE SSERAFIM COMEBACK SHOW: ANTIFRAGILE” on Mnet and in the Mnet M2 digital studio.

The band is going to perform their title song “ANTIFRAGILE” for the first time along with their tracks on the B-side. There is also a variety of video content in the works, including the “Workshop of LE SSERAFIM”, which is a video demonstrating the impeccable teamwork of five participants.

The comeback show will air on October 17 at 19:00. KST on both Mnet and M2.