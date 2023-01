LE SSERAFIM presented their official color!

On January 2, Source Music posted a message on the band’s Weverse to share the official color and the meaning behind it with their FEARNOT fans.

The official color of LE SSERAFIM is FEARLESS BLUE (PANTONE 7453C), a shade of blue that represents the highest temperature of the star. It is intended to symbolize the free, passionate and fearless features of LE SSERAFIM and FEARNOT.

Check the color below!

How do you like FEARLESS BLUE?