Le Cid arrives with Jaime Lorente from La Casa de Papel!

Aficionados of La Casa de Papel, we have good news for you! Jaime Lorente returns for your beauyx eyes on Amazon Prime with the Cid.

Jaime Lorente will therefore find Alicia Sanz, who will play the role of Urraca, eldest daughter of Ferdinand I. She has to face the fact that she will not be able to succeed her father, because he is a woman!

The Amazon Prime series, of course, has its roots in 11th century Spain. A series that will also put women in the spotlight, partly Urraca.

JAIME LORENTE IN THE SKIN OF CID, AMAZON PRIME EPONYME SERIES

Alongside the main actor of La Casa de Papel, the actress will have to cunning to avoid the clutches of Carlos Bardem. He will play Flain, a formidable ruthless wren.

Of course, Amazon Prime promises us a little Manichean series, which will fight against certain clichés. Those of the young woman in distress and of the unscrupulous and unscrupulous king.

All you have to do is see what Jaime Lorente’s performance in the lead role of this Amazon Prime series will be worth. Le Cid is already available since December 18 on the platform.



