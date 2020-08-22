LCDP season 5: Is the fate of the 5 characters certain?

After the long period of confinement linked to the health crisis, the filming of season 5 of La Casa De Papel had to be interrupted.

Sad news for the fans. Indeed, they were really eager to see the rest of season 4. It must be said that Lisbon’s (Itziar Ituño) entry into the Bank of Spain was very popular!

And the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) made viewers want to experience Tokyo’s revenge with great impatience.

Moreover ! The producers of the Netflix series have announced that Season 5 will be the last. What a desappointment ! The fans intend to savor it!

In the meantime, a user of the Reddit platform shared a video on TikTok in which we then see five members of La Casa de Papel in a boat in Venice.

LA CASA DE PAPEL: “IS IT A CLUE? “

The identity of these five characters is clearly identifiable. But for more suspense, let’s keep it a secret! Internet users are wondering! Is this a flashback or a happy ending after the heist?

Be patient ! Good things come to those who wait for ! But fans of the series analyze absolutely everything! They even noticed the absence of an iconic character from the show.

This is Rio! There are many who then think he will die in the fifth season. And for good reason ! When the sequel to La Casa de Papel was announced, nearly every actor was promoting it.

All… Except the famous Rodrigo de la Serna, and Miguel alias Rio! So one fan said, “I don’t know if that means anything. But the only actor in attendance who didn’t post the season five mask on their Instagram was Rio. Is this a clue? “



