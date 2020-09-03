LCD screen that looks like TCL ‘electronic paper’

By
Matthew Cage
-
0

During IFA 2020, TCL announced a new display technology called NXTPAPER, which is aimed at tablets and e-readers. The novelty promises to replace e-ink panels and bring more functions to devices focused on reading, but without giving up eye comfort.

According to the manufacturer, the NXTPAPER is a combination of e-ink and LCD screens used in smartphones. The new panel supports Full HD resolution, can be used to display videos and has 25% more contrast than the technologies present in e-readers today.

As for reading comfort, TCL said it has 11 patents aimed at protecting the eyes. The technologies that will be applied in NXTPAPER include a reflection mechanism that reuses natural light so that the display does not need internal lighting.

The company also points out that the new technology is 36% less thick than LCD panels and 65% more efficient. As a result, the trend is that devices with NXTPAPER are thin and use smaller batteries, but without losing power autonomy.

TCL has just released a rendering of the new panel for reading devices and has not presented a product demo so far. The company has not yet provided a launch date for the technology, but said it will bring more information about NXTPAPER in the future.

See Also  TCL displays screens with impressive 240 Hz refresh rate

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here