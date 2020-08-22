LBFF 2020 Season 3: how to watch the matches live

The third stage of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2020 begins this Saturday (22) and ends on October 31 and November 1. The edition will distribute the total prize of R $ 100 thousand and will be the first to have the participation of 18 teams, such as Flamengo Esports, LOUD and Corinthians. The matches take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm, Brasília time, and can be watched live on Free Fire Brasil’s YouTube and BOOYAH channels! Live.

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the competition will have an online format. It is worth mentioning that the best teams also guarantee a place in the Free Fire Continental Series (FFCS), which takes place on November 21. Check, next, the teams, format and points distribution of the competition that will decide the best Free Fire team in Brazil.

Times

The third stage of the LBFF has the participation of 18 teams divided into three groups: A, B and C. The great highlight is Flamengo’s entry into the Free Fire competition. The red-black partnered with the old B4, which was featured in the C.O.P.A Free Fire and won the Alok championship. With that, the team joins other organizations from football, such as Corinthians, Cruzeiro and Santos. Another novelty is the return of NewX Gaming, champion team of Free Fire Pro League 2 (FFPL), which took place in July 2019. Check out the participating teams and their groups below:

LBFF third stage groups

Group A Group B Group C

SS Esports Kabum Cruzeiro eSports

Santos Team Liquid NewX Gaming

FURIA LOUD Corinthians

Los Grandes Fear Vivo Keyd

GOD E-sports paiN Gaming INTZ

Black Dragons Flamengo B4 Red Canids Kalunga

Source: Garena

Format

The third stage of the Brazilian Free Fire League is divided into two phases: groups and finals. In the group stage, teams play 18 rounds, spread over nine weeks. Each day, two groups compete for the takedowns, while a third group waits to enter the field in the next round. Each day, there are six falls interspersed between the Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari maps.

After the group stage, the 12 teams with the best score in the table advance to the finals. As in the C.O.P.A Free Fire, each team will start the finals with a pre-established score, influenced by the final placement in the Group Stage. The finals will be played in 12 falls, divided into two days (six daily falls), also interspersed between the Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari maps. If there is a tie, the tiebreaker will follow the criteria of adding points per placement (discounting the points of slaughter) in the last fall of the second day.



