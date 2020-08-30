LBFF 2020: Flamengo takes the lead in the second week

Flamengo ended the second week of the Brazilian Free Fire League (LBFF) 2020 in the isolated leadership of the championship. Rubro-Negro, who started the weekend in 15th position, played nice, won his first three Booyahs! and fitted an impressive rise in the leaderboard. The Rio de Janeiro organization is at the top with 358 points, 21 more than the runner-up FURIA Esports. See below the summary of the rounds for this Saturday (29) and Sunday (30).

After spending the first week without winning any falls, Flamengo won their first three Booyahs! of the story on Free Fire. Two victories took place on Saturday (29) and one on Sunday (30) – clashes that guaranteed Rubro-Negro 114 more points in the table. With the results, the team climbed several positions and took the lead.

In Purgatório, the organization from Rio managed to survive until the last safe with two players. The pair fitted a great gel wall in the Brasilia region and only finished the remaining enemies. In Bermuda, the final battle was a 3×2 against Fear in the vicinity of Peak. Flamengo established its base more in the center of the safe and only waited for the enemies to run from the gas to eliminate them.

The third triumph came again in Bermuda, this time with the four squad members alive to the end. Of the 11 kills accumulated in the fall, seven left the hands of Kauê ” Kauelok ”, definitely the big name of the match. In the second finals, the Vultures laid players from Santos and paiN to sacrament the Booyah!

Individual highlights

On Saturday (29), two athletes stood out. The first, Kayke ” TKSHY13 ”, recently hired by Vivo Keyd, accumulated six kills and ended the round with the highest number of individual kills of the day. Their eliminations were necessary for the Warriors to conquer two Booyahs! in a row.

Igor ” Igzinn ” also played well, especially in the second fall. The Cruzeiro athlete was alone against six teams for much of the time, but still managed to guarantee Raposa a second overall place on the map. The mining organization ended the match with 31 points, five less than Keyd.



