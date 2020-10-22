The platform offers these two titles for one week, which players can add to their library permanently. Halloween is a great time to experiment with horror video games.

During this time, the developers turn to presenting thematic content, such as new game modes or special skins. In the case of the Epic Games Store and its free games, the creators of Fortnite started last week with Amnesia: A Machine of Pigs, which has been replaced by the free titles that will be available for the next 7 days. Until Thursday, October 29 at 5:00 PM PST, players will be able to claim Layers of Fear 2 and Costume Quest 2. Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: Remastered.

Layers of Fear 2 is one of the titles designed by the Bloober Team, authors of Blair Witch and Observer, who will soon market their new production, The Medium (PC, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X). Meanwhile, those who want to enjoy a horror experience during the night of the dead have the possibility to do so with this free title from the Epic Games Store. “The cameras are pointing at you, you are in the center of the scene. You have not only gotten into the character, you are the character ”, says the description of the video game. From then on, it’s time to enter the darkness.

Costume Quest 2 is brighter, not so much because its theme is not Halloween, but because of its more comical touch. It is a turn-based game in which we will have to explore spooky landscapes, but we will do it dressed in Halloween costumes to become powerful paladins against the evil represented by the villains. It is developed by Double Fine, a studio that is now owned by Xbox Game Studios.



