After the jury returned a verdict in favor of Johnny Depp in the defamation case, Amber Heard and her lawyer called it a “setback” for women. Some observers agree with this statement, but at least one prominent expert believes that the result was a big step forward in more than one direction. Read on to find out what some legal analysts are saying.

Why do some lawyers consider Johnny Depp’s sentence a “failure”?

First, Hurd and her lawyer, Elaine Bredehof, called the verdict a “setback” for the women. And many headlines and opinions converged after the court closed.

Some legal experts have noted other significant regressions unrelated to defamation litigation. For example, a leaked draft opinion of the US Supreme Court suggested that they would overturn the historic decision made in Roe v. Wade.

“All these attacks on women’s autonomy are connected,” Nicole Bedera, a sociologist who studies sexual violence, told NBC News. “This is a difficult moment. There is no way around this. It feels like women are losing rights that used to seem pretty solid.”

She added: “Historically, survivors have always been concerned about the public disclosure of the names of their abusers, but these concerns have intensified after this verdict …”.

Why do some lawyers claim that Johnny Depp’s sentence is not a “failure”?

Of course, Depp’s lawyers again disagreed with Heard and Bredehoft. They stated that the verdict of this trial should encourage all victims of domestic violence to come forward, regardless of gender.

Emily D. Baker, a former Los Angeles deputy District Attorney and popular legal columnist, shared her thoughts on “The Emily Show.” She is clearly targeting suggestions that the outcome was a setback for women in the courtroom, as found on Twitter.

“What I saw in this courtroom, watching the whole process, is that Amber Heard’s team was shown… incredible mercy,” she shared. “They did things that other judges would just tear them apart for.”

In particular, Baker believed that the judge deserved applause for the list of benevolent qualities and impartial decisions. “This judge was patient, graceful, listened to them, postponed the cases for discussion later,” she continued. She pointed out how Judge Penny Azkarat even helped Bredehoft get back on his feet thanks to an offer from the bench.

“Therefore, I do not understand how badly women were treated in this courtroom,” she concluded. “And I think it’s insulting for a judge who conducted a very fair trial to say that this female judge and a team of female lawyers pushed women into the courtroom.”

Baker pointed to “Cross Boss” Camilla Vasquez as a great role model for women in law.

“He was over the moon with happiness… I feel that after six years he has finally come back to life.”

Could Johnny Depp’s verdict have spurred victims to action?

Baker argued that the verdict may be a step forward for the victims, if we take into account Heard’s own words and some facts in the case. In one audio recording, she told the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor: “Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them, “I, Johnny Depp, am also a victim of domestic violence, and it was a fair fight,” and see if people will believe you or take your side.”

When asked to explain this statement, Hurd stated that she simply rejected the ridiculous insinuation. According to her, she did not believe that Depp would perform after everything she had to go through.

But not everyone bought into this story. According to Baker, she has seen rapists use some of these words against victims as a tactic to intimidate them. “So I don’t think it’s a failure to show that someone who was told they wouldn’t be believed can stand up and believe,” she concluded.

How to get help: In the United States, call the national Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or send a text message to START at 88788.