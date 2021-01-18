Lawsuit requiring Apple to remove Telegram from App Store

Like Google, Apple also removed Parler from its app store. According to the Cupertino giant, the main reason behind the decision is the fact that the social network has no restraint against extremist content.

However, removing the app from the main stores and even blocking Amazon has caused many of Parler’s users to take refuge in Telegram. As a consequence, The Washington Post reports that a group filed a lawsuit against Apple demanding the messenger blocking the App Store.

The lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for Northern California and claims that the extremists who invaded the US Congress are “infiltrating” the Telegram.

The text of the lawsuit further states that President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters are using Telegram to plan “new attacks”.

Telegram has seen considerable growth in the number of users in the USA. The vast majority have used the app’s private groups and privacy settings to communicate.

For now, Apple and Telegram have not commented on the matter. In any case, the messenger faced a number of problems in the European Union due to the use of private groups by terrorists in the Islamic state.

On the other hand, the growth of the Telegram user base also has another reason: many people have abandoned WhatsApp after the publication of the new privacy policies.