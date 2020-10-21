Lawsuit from the US Department of Justice against Google

The US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Google for monopolization of search services and anti-competitive advertising. The lawsuit, which comes after the Ministry’s investigation launched almost a year ago, means that Google’s weight in the online world will continue to be discussed for a while.

The opening sentence of the petition is remarkable: “Twenty years ago, a combative initiative, Google won the love of Silicon Valley as an innovative way of searching the emerging internet. That Google is far behind. ”

While Google was defined as “the monopolistic guardian of the internet” in the lawsuit petition; It was stated that the company implements anti-competitive tactics in order to maintain and increase its power in general search services, ad search and general text ad search markets and these markets are the cornerstones of the empire that the company established.

In the lawsuit, it was pointed out that Google pays billions of dollars each year to distributors to make search services the default option on phones and computers. It was also underlined that Google prevents competitors from making similar agreements. In the Daca petition, it was stated that Google’s concession agreements cover almost 60 percent of general search activities.

This is the first time that Google has been sued by a federal government body in the US. Shortly after the case was opened, chief prosecutors from 11 states’ Republican Party joined the plaintiffs with the ministry. These states are listed as follows: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas.

Google has previously been subject to investigations for search activities. The US Federal Communications Commission (FTC) conducted a monopoly investigation into Google’s search business. However, no charges were brought against Google after this investigation. However, the company made some changes to the design of the search result page.

Google did not hesitate to react to the lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice. In the first statement made by the company on the subject, it was stated that the case had deep flaws and people used Google by choice, not by force.



