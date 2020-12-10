Lawsuit Filed for Distribution of Facebook in USA

The US Federal Trade Commission sued the federal court to dissolve Facebook, which became a monopoly by deactivating it by purchasing or blocking its competitors, and the independence of its assets.

The US Federal Trade Commission sued the distribution of social media giant Facebook on Wednesday (yesterday) on December 9 and demanded the federal court to make assets such as Instagram and WhatsApp owned by Facebook into independent businesses. If the court decides in favor of FDC, Facebook; WhatsApp will be forced to sell its assets like Instagram.

In a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Washington DC, FDC reported that Facebook has become a monopoly by buying companies that offer competitive threats and by pursuing restrictive policies that unduly block competitors it cannot buy. FDC’s demand in the case in question is the disposal, reconstruction of assets and businesses that monopolize Facebook, including Instagram and WhatsApp, or an alternative solution offered by the court.

FDC, which wanted Facebook to be distributed, had approved Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram years ago.

As you can imagine, Facebook’s share value was badly affected by this lawsuit, and the stock price dropped by as much as 4 percent before the day closed. Meanwhile, Facebook, while expressing that it is reviewing the case of FDC; He reminded that the purchase of Instagram and WhatsApp years ago, which is currently being asked for independence, was approved by the lawsuit FDC.

“Years after FDC approved our purchases, the government wants to make changes regardless of the impact on the people who use our products and the business world.” Using the expressions Facebook stated that they will make more detailed statements on the subject soon. Mark Zuckerberg stated at an in-house meeting last year that if the government filed a lawsuit to disband Facebook, they would enter a legal battle and win that war.

For those who do not know, let’s remind; Facebook bought Instagram with a $ 1 billion deal in 2012, and FDC approved this purchase with 5-0 votes. The lawsuit filed by FDC for the distribution of Facebook was accepted with 3-2 votes in the commission. Meanwhile, let us remind you that Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for 22 billion dollars.



