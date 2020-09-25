Lawsuit filed against LAUSD for its distance classes

It is no secret to anyone that the relationship that unites Luis Suárez and Leo Messi goes far beyond the fields, far beyond the professional. His was a great story that not only stayed between them but also in both families, who forged a deep friendship becoming that, a family.

Antonela Roccuzzo wrote a heartfelt farewell text to her friend Sofía Balbi and her husband, the Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, who closed his game to Atlético de Madrid amid clear tension with Barcelona.

Antonela decided to express her affection to Balbi through a post, which broke the million barrier of “likes”, was accompanied by several photos of them together and also by a postcard of the two couples during the wedding of the Uruguayans who were celebrated at the end of 2019. He did it a few hours before Messi sent an explosive farewell massage in which he also attacked the board of Josep María Bartomeu and that already adds more than 4 million likes.



