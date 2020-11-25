Lawsuit costing $ 6 million to Facebook

Facebook has been fined in South Korea for data breach. It is not yet known whether Facebook will object to this penalty.

Giant companies like Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook are facing many lawsuits. Facebook has been taking its place alongside these companies for a long time, but this time Facebook faced a $ 6.1 million “user data breach” case in South Korea.

Facebook faces data breach: Millions might pay

Facebook has been undergoing lawsuits and investigations for data breaches for a long time. It is followed more closely, especially with the addition of applications such as Instagram and WhatsApp, which reach billions of users in total.

Here in South Korea, PIPC, also called the Personal Information Protection Commission, filed a lawsuit on the grounds that Facebook shared 3.3 million users’ information. Facebook will have to pay 6.7 billion Won or 6.1 million dollars in total for sharing this information without permission.

The case is based on an investigation conducted in 2018 years ago. According to the petition prepared by the Communications Commission, Facebook shared information of 3.3 million South Korean users with other companies between May 2012 and June 2018 without permission.

Data shared with other companies includes detailed personal information. Personal information such as the names of users logged on to Facebook, their addresses if registered, their date of birth, work experience, hometown and relationship status were shared with companies.

In the news in Yonhap News, it is on the agenda that the user information in question may have been shared with more than 10 thousand other companies. It is stated that it is not known how much information is shared since there is no evidence on the subject.



