Lawsuit against Money Laundering with Crypto Money

The US Department of Justice sued 6 people who used cryptocurrencies to launder millions of dollars belonging to Mexican drug cartels. In addition to cryptocurrencies, suspects also used casinos to launder money. Five of the names accused were caught; one is still wanted.

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) sued 6 people for money laundering using crypto money. Names and ages of suspects of Chinese nationality; Jiayu Chen (46), Jianxing Chen (40), Tao Liu (45) Xizhi Li (45) Jingyuan Li (47) and Eric Yong Woo (43). The U.S. Eastern District Court accused these six of laundering millions of dollars belonging to Mexican drug cartels using cryptocurrencies and casinos, according to official data. Among these cartels is Sinaloa, which has become popular in recent years.

According to the indictment prepared; It turns out that the suspects are using social media platforms with special encryption methods such as Whatsapp and WeChat to communicate and plan their illegal activities. According to the information in the same indictment, it is alleged that the suspects laundered close to $ 30 million in money laundering.

According to the information ZYCrypto received from the US Department of Justice, 6 Chinese nationals will be prosecuted for “money laundering” and “distributing cocaine”. Tao Liu was also accused of issuing fake passports and attempting to bribe law enforcement officers. 5 of the 6 people accused were caught and taken to the relevant center. Jianxing Chen is still wanted. If found guilty, they will each face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

In its press release, the Ministry of Justice stated that the accusation came as a result of a 4-year investigation into drug trafficking in the US and around the world and money laundering activities in Asia.




