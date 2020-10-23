Law prohibiting racial calls and reports to 911

Calls to 911 to make complaints primarily motivated by racial discrimination are now closer to being illegal in the city of San Francisco according to a new resolution.

The CAREN Act is a measure introduced by Supervisor Shamann Walton that seeks to eliminate the practice of calling 911 to report people’s appearance.

“Calls to 911 are not customer service for people’s racism,” said Walton, announcing that the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act (CAREN ACT) in first discussion.

The bill will go through a second discussion among supervisors before being approved and sent to Mayor London Breed’s office for enactment.

With the passage of the law, calls to 911 that provide false information about a situation or are motivated by a racial confrontation will be illegal and those people who call to accuse another for no real reason will face charges and fines.



