Law & Order: What happened to actor Michelle Hurd?

Currently the series Law & Order: SVU, is for its 22nd season on NBC television, so many fans of the show have been wondering, what has happened to the actors of the series after their departure, For that reason we will talk to you this time about the actress Michelle Hurd.

Fans of recent seasons may not recognize Detective Monique Jeffries from actress Michelle Hurd, but viewers of Law and Order: SVU probably still remember one of the show’s most notorious loose cannons.

But sadly actress Michelle Hurd left the show after the show’s second season (You can see why she came out here).

Since leaving the show, Hurd has gone on to have quite a successful television career with roles on shows like Ash vs. Evil Dead, Daredevil, and more. But recently she is working on, Star Trek: Picard, where she plays Raffi Musiker, Jean-Luc Picard’s former Starfleet.

In addition to her acting credits, Hurd was part of a panel celebrating the creative output of women at a World Intellectual Property Day event.

Despite the short participation that actress Michelle Hurd had in the Law and Order: SVU series, she is still remembered for her great performance in it.



