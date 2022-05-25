Law & Order: SVU: The real reason Michaela McManus left the drama

Since its debut in 1999, Law & Order SVU has become one of the public’s most acclaimed crime investigation dramas. In fact, it has managed to surpass the original series in terms of episodes and seasons, which is why, despite the years, it is still one of the most watched series. However, throughout each of its installments, the program managed to have a large cast, which were released as the series progressed. But the reasons why actress Michaela McManus left are surprising to artists.

Actress Michaela McManus was playing Kim Greylek, a fictional character from the NBC crime drama, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU). Her participation in the series during season 10 excited many of the viewers, because they expected great stories with her. Greylek was the assistant district attorney after Casey Novak (Diane Neal) had her license suspended for three years.

Kim Greylek was nicknamed “The Crusade” after handling cases related to women’s rights and abuse in Washington DC. A nickname that she was extremely proud of and fond of. She although she was not always the favorite person of the detectives and criminals with whom she got to work, because she was very strict when it came to doing her job.

The departure of the character of Michaela McManus was something very surprising, because in episode 15 of season 10 of Law & Order: SVU. Alexandra Cabot (Stephanie March) is back in the office as an interim ADA for the Special Victims Unit, explaining that a change in management at the DA’s office has brought Kim Greylek back to work at the Justice Department again.

The real reason Michaela McManus left Law & Order: SVU, however, was because of the decision of the show’s producers. According to the producer at the time, Neal Baer, ​​he explained that her character did not fit very well with the others. In fact, McManus herself also explained during an interview that her role was very difficult and that she was not used to the type of plot that SVU showed.

“The role is too difficult for me to integrate into the series,” said Michaela McManus.

The last time Michaela McManus was seen on the big screen was during the 2020 movie, The Block Island Sound, playing Audry. She has also been participating in several episodes of the Netflix drama You. However, she is active participating in the CBS and Paramount + military series, Seal Team, playing Alana Hayes since the first season.