Law & Order: SVU: The guest star who could be part of the permanent cast

Since the first season of Law & Order: SVU began in 1999, a long list of guest performers have made it onto the NBC show. Although some of them have not stayed with permanent roles in the drama, recently a major movie star surprised with his appearance in two episodes in the 23rd season to the point of generating admiring comments among the fans of the show who are now asking him to form part of the permanent cast for the next installment.

Popular actor from the American Pie movies, Jason Biggs, was a special guest on Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU. He first appearing in episode 10 to play Detective Andy Parlato-Goldstein, a member of the Hate Crimes Division who works with SVU detectives to solve a series of serious crimes on the last day of the year.

Due to the great popularity that Jason Biggs obtained in his first appearance, the producers of Law & Order: SVU, decided to invite him again for episode 15. In this particular chapter, Andy Parlato-Goldstein is seen while helping the detectives to investigate a sexual assault allegation against an elite club at Hudson University. Interestingly enough, he once counted the detective as an esteemed member when he was a student.

Jason Biggs’ two appearances in season 23 of Law & Order: SVU managed to demonstrate his knack for levity and drama to the role and manages to fit in perfectly with the rest of the cast. Since then, fans have been clamoring on social media for the star to be part of the permanent cast.

“I really hope they keep you on ‘SVU’ permanently. You were amazing on the show and really added to the cast,” said one fan.

In fact, some fans of the series have been creating various theories about the involvement of Jason Biggs for season 24 of Law & Order: SVU. Above all, because of the rumors that the NBC television network could include a spin-off on Hate Crimes. Which is why his participation could mean a pilot test.

“This week’s episode felt like the start of a new series, especially with the introduction of Jason Biggs’ character and the re-entry of three previous characters from the show. Were there any announcements I missed?” said a fan.

Multiple appearances in season 23 of Law & Order: SVU have fans asking for more from Jason Biggs. It only remains to hope that the fan theories come true and confirm the star to be part of the cast of the drama in future installments.