Law & Order SVU: The Best Romantic Couple Who Left Crime Drama in 2021

Law & Order: SVU, the NBC network crime procedural drama, first aired in 1999 and has remained on fan screens ever since. The long-running series that was created by Dick Wolf is currently airing its 23rd season, which said goodbye to 2021 a few weeks ago.

The series follows Ch. Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, as the top leader in front of the team of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, as always upholding the right to justice and defending victims of abuse.

Fans have seen Olivia Benson come and go as she travels all this time in any plane of her life, and many of them over the years have hoped that she would establish a romantic relationship with Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni ), who is now a widower since the first episode of his spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. However, that did not materialize in 2021, and therefore is expected to happen in the near future.

What you have to keep in mind is that because it is a criminal court drama in Law & Order: SVU you can rarely see its characters in romantic plans; But, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. At the end of season 22 of the NBC series, two of the fan favorites took a significant step in another of the most anticipated relationships by viewers for some time, that of Dominick Carisi and Amanda Rollins.

Years ago, Carisi and Rollins’ chemistry demonstrated that more than friendship and just being co-workers could happen. But it was in 2021 that their relationship finally came to fruition after several seasons, as they became a romantic couple when she officially kissed him during Finn’s wedding.

Recall that during the ceremony, in Law & Order: SVU after Carisi read her speech, Rollins was so moved by her words that she reached out and gave him the long-awaited kiss. Since then, fans have reveled in this relationship as they support each other in every way, both at work and in Amanda’s apartment. This makes them the best romantic couple that the crime drama has left us in 2021.