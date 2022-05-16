Law & Order: SVU Season 23: Fans Outraged Over Mariska Hargitay Episode

Law & Order: SVU has been showing all its viewers over the years, the stories of Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Who is the commanding officer of the New York Police Special Victims Unit, but who has dedicated her career to preventing and punishing cases of sexual assault and rape. However, one of the episodes of the 23rd season of the procedural drama has disappointed fans due to the history that the star had with a rapist.

From the first season of Law & Order: SVU, the character played by actress Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson. She has been fighting sex offenders, in fact, her passion for fighting them leads her to always take the side of the victims regardless of the evidence. A posture of hers that has made her a true heroine for fans.

In cases where she questions suspects, Mariska Hargitay’s character is almost never shy about sending them some violent threats. The real reason for crossing the limits has its origin in what she lived with Burton Lowe (Aidan Quinn), the man who seduced her and proposed to her when Captain Benson was just a teenager.

Despite all the controversial cases that the show has shown on screen over the years in Law & Order: SVU, it was in episode 21 of season 23 that his followers have been most outraged by the involvement of Burton Lowe. After Captain Olivia Benson, who hates rapists, decided to defend her own abuser instead of her victims.

While it is true that her history with Burton Lowe is complex and touches on many conflicting feelings and bad memories for the character of Mariska Hargitay, many of her fans believe that she would not stand up for the man who abused her for no reason. But, what surprised her the most was that she warned him that he would be accused by one of her victims and advised him how to defend himself against her. Her fans soon became outraged on social media.

“A woman tells Olivia Benson that she was raped and she wants Burton in prison and Olivia Benson, the legendary champion of survivors, goes and tells the rapist. What the hell,” said a fan.

“Why Olivia Benson, that’s not you what do you do,” one Twitter user wrote.

Admittedly, these decisions may seem out of character for her, even after taking into account her complicated past with Burton Lowe. But, what also surprised fans was the way Mariska Hargitay seemed to like this new take on the character of her in the final episodes of Law & Order: SVU season 23.

However, the story of Olivia Benson and Burton Lowe is not completely over yet, and the final episode of season 23 of Law & Order: SVU could reveal the real reason to defend him. It only remains to wait for the release of chapter 22 on Thursday, May 29, 2022.