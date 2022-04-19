Law & Order SVU: Mariska Hargitay Reveals Who Changed the NBC Drama’s Name

Law & Order: SVU, commonly known as Special Victims Unit, is the hit crime drama created by Dick Wolf and starring Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, it premiered in 1999 and is currently on screen with season 23 as it airs. heads to its conclusion which is scheduled for May on the NBC broadcast network.

When it first premiered, in the series that tells stories about crimes of a sexual nature, along with Hargitay also starred Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). A role she reprized a year ago with the spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime, following her departure from the original drama more than a decade ago with season 12.

The long-running crime drama centers on Olivia Benson and her team from the Special Victims Unit as she takes it upon herself to solve cases and catch bad guys involving child, woman and elder abuse. Its success is not only due to the interpretive quality of Hargitay and the rest of the cast, but also because of the fascinating stories that seek to get as close as possible to reality.

It turns out that the series that fans have known since 1999 as Law & Order: SVU, before it went on screen had another name. However, this was changed to Dick Wolf after a particular person asked him to, Hargitay and Meloni recently revealed.

It turns out that according to the advertising of the long-running program, the original title it had in 1999 was Sexual Crimes. Although in reality the drama is about that, it was a name that caused a great impact on the audience, especially on those viewers who could have been victims of this type of atrocities. It was for this reason that a person called the creator of the program to change the name.

Many Law & Order SVU fans may not be aware that the person who got producer Dick Wolf to change the name of the series was Christopher Meloni’s own mother. According to Insider, the truth about the Law & Order: SVU name change was revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers when Hargitay and Meloni appeared and told the story of how Meloni’s mother was the one who made the move for the name of the crime drama was another.

The actors remember that when Meloni’s mother heard the name of the series for the first time, she asked if it could be changed. When her son landed the role of Elliot Stabler, she took it upon herself to call Wolf to discuss the name of the series, which he ended up doing.