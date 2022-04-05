Law & Order: SVU: Mariska Hargitay hinted at Olivia and Elliot’s romance in this photo

Law & Order: SVU has been premiering since 1999 on NBC’s television screens, which is why lead actors Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have become very good friends ever since. Recently Meloni was celebrating his 61st birthday and his fans did not wait long.

In the middle of Christopher Meloni’s birthday celebration, Mariska Hargitay was present and of course, she wished her former co-star the best wishes, and as if that were not enough, she dared to share a loving photograph that sparked great rumors about their relationship. screens between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

In the photograph, Mariska Hargitay can be seen hugging Meloni, while his back is turned, revealing the details of his jacket with the bright numbers “21” and “61”. Right away, fans of Law & Order: SVU hinted that it could be a possible spoiler in the NBC drama.

Let us remember that these two actors have had a good friendship for more than two decades. This couple starred in Law & Order: SVU, the first 12 seasons until Meloni’s departure in 2011. However, the return of Elliot Stabler promises a future romance with Olivia, since he currently stars in the spin-off series Law & Order: Organized Crime .

This chemistry they have on screen has made them one of the favorite couples in all of Law & Order: SVU, which is why fans have longed to see their favorite characters romantically involved for years. Because of this recent photo shared on Mariska Hargitay’s personal Instagram, many think that she’s getting her fans excited about the potential relationship between Stabler and Benson coming up.

Of course, the publication received thousands of encouraging comments to see a bit of romance between these two characters. Especially after, in a recent interview, Mariska Hargitay talked about the feelings that Olivia has for Stabler:

“It’s such a complicated relationship that I think we just want to respect the complexity and nuance of it. Stabler’s is a little off balance… But what we do know is that Olivia loves him, she will always love him, she will always be there, and they have a bond like no other.”

As for Christopher Meloni’s thoughts on the Stabler/Benson relationship, he also seems to be very anxious for his character to finally be happy, saying, “That could be very satisfying for a lot of people.”