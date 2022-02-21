Law & Order: SVU: Mariska Hargitay and Giddish’s relationship in real life

Since 1999, Law & Order: SVU has become one of the most acclaimed police investigation dramas in television history, which is why it is currently difficult to find a more successful franchise than this one. Recall that SVU is a spin-off of the original Law & Order story, broadcast on the NBC television channel.

As we well know, Law & Order lasted on the air for 20 seasons, and recently it became known that it will continue on the screens for an upcoming 21st season. Unlike its prequel, Law & Order: SVU has never been canceled, and until now it has 23 seasons of live action have aired and it has all been thanks to the impeccable success it has had over all these years, even reaching the original story.

Even in the United States, Law & Order: SVU has become the longest-running primetime show on television. From the first season, SVU featured detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as they investigate truly cruel crimes, often inspired by real-life cases.

As usual for a long-running show like Law & Order: SVU, many characters have come and gone. As we will remember, Mariska Hargitay has been around since the first episode of season one, but on the other hand, Christopher Meloni decided to leave the series in season 12.

After Meloni’s departure, one of the characters that came to appear before the fans of the NBC channel was Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). Recall that Giddish first appeared in a supporting role in the 2007 episode titled “Outsider” . Nonetheless, this detective has been a major character since season 13.

The importance of her is due in part to the closeness that she has had with Olivia Benson, which is why since season 13, she has been an integral part of the program. Given this friendship that they have cultivated on the screens, many of the viewers are really good friends in real life.

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish have been working together on Law & Order: SVU for 11 seasons, and they get along great off set, evidenced by their social platforms, where they exchange messages and photos together. Even in one of her interviews, Mariska spoke about her co-star quite positively:

“Kelli is one of the strongest people, I would say, in many ways, much cooler than me…”