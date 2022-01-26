Law & Order: SVU: How Kelli Giddish brought her real-life children into the series

Law & Order: SVU, the crime police drama from broadcast network NBC, is currently holding its broadcasts on an extended hiatus until the end of February, when the show returns with a new episode of season 23 featuring another riveting case with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in front.

Over the years, fans of Law & Order: SVU have known the story of Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish for more than a decade when she joined the cast in 2011. For her character, the actress has received critical acclaim all along, as well as overwhelming support from millions of fans who follow the series around the world.

The NBC series has become a family affair. At least, that is what is believed when talking about Kelli Giddish on the show, since although Amanda Rollins gave birth to her two children in 2016 and 2018, that was precisely what was happening with the actress herself in those years. The writers o & Orderf the crime drama included her actual pregnancy in the character’s story arcs from Law & Order: SVU.

In the hit drama, Gillish’s first real-life son named Ludo joined the cast of Seasons 16 and 17 of Law & Order: SVU in 2016 to play Amanda Rollins’ daughter Jessie, whose father is Lieutenant Declan Murphy (Donal Logue). Later, while filming season 21 in 2018, the actress gave birth to her second child named Charlie, who took over the role of her new daughter named Billie.

The truth is that having Gillish’s real-life children play her little ones on screen was not a decision taken lightly. The interpreter of Amanda Rollins in Law & Order SVU, revealed to the medium E! News that the idea of ​​bringing her children to the film set was previously discussed with her husband and her mother. This Giddish told the outlet:

“I was wondering if he was prostituting my son. And they were like, ‘No! It’ll be such a cool thing when he grows up, he’ll know it came out in Law & Order.'”

“I said, ‘Yeah, like a girl.’ I’m sure he’s going to love it when she’s old enough to realize it. She’s going to be like, ‘Oh, thanks for the pink bow on national TV, Mom. ‘”.

As would be the case with any mother, Kelli Gillish loved bringing her children to the set of Law & Order: SVU as they played Jessie and Billie on screen at the time. The actress explained how comforting she felt having them by her side on the set of the crime drama while she was working.