Law & Order: SVU: Famous stars who shared the screen with Mariska Hargitay

For actress Mariska Hargitay, giving life to Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU for more than two decades has earned her not only fame, fortune and recognition within the entertainment industry, but also being able to share the screen with a long list of celebrities. stars who, at some point in their careers, have been a temporary part of the cast, characterizing mostly feared criminals persecuted by the relentless team of investigators from the New York Police Special Victims Unit.

Ever since Law & Order: SVU first premiered on September 20, 1999, it didn’t take long for it to stand out as one of the best shows in its genre, and unsurprisingly it became the perfect platform to showcase the talent of many famous and not so famous performers for the time to stop by their recording set. These are some of the stars that we saw on screen share the scene with its protagonist Mariska Hargitay.

1. Robin Williams

In the ninth season of Law & Order: SVU, internationally renowned artist Robin Williams shone in the 200th episode entitled Authority, in which he appeared as a guest artist playing Merritt Rook, an anti-authoritarian activist with a tragic past who applies his vision of justice with very twisted methods. Drawing the unit’s attention after making a fake phone call, he begins a dangerous game of manipulation against Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

2. Cynthia Nixon

Before becoming one of the iconic performers on the fabulous series Sex and City, Cynthia Nixon received rave reviews when she made an appearance on the ninth season of Law & Order: SVU as Janis Donovan in the episode Alternate. She received rave reviews as a psychopath who feigns dissociated identity disorder to disguise her crimes. She was acquitted of second degree insanity murder for the death of her abusive parents.

3. Titus Welliver

Titus Wellier stood out from the rest of the guest stars because his magnificent appearance in Law & Order: SVU as a fearsome villain led him to participate in more than one episode of season 20. He played the brilliant and psychopathic lawyer Rob Miller, who enjoyed raping and murdering women with impunity. He managed to shake the tough Olivia Benson when she began threatening the safety of her son Noah in an attempt to stop the investigations against her.

4. John Stamos

John Stamos, who for years enjoyed fame as the beloved Uncle Jesse in Full House, appeared in season 12 of Law & Order: SVU with a diametrically opposite character giving life to a disturbed lawyer named Turner, who pierced condoms to impregnate to his conquests. Although he could not be convicted of a crime for having more than 20 children, he ended up being murdered.

5. Bradley Cooper

Long before Bradley Cooper was recognized as one of the most talented artists of his generation, he was seen on the sixth season of Law & Order: SVU in the role of attorney Jason Whitaker in the episode titled Night. An apparently charming so-called law man specializing in estates was hired by the millionaire Duvall family to defend Gabriel Duvall when he was accused of multiple rapes.