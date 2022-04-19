Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler’s best moment in the 22nd season of the drama

Ever since Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) arrival in the early seasons of Law & Order: SVU, viewers have always been waiting for him to have big moments with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Although the actor’s departure in season 13 surprised many, he has returned once and fans have already confirmed what has been the best moment he has had with the captain.

During the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU, viewers saw Stabler and Benson’s great moments together, giving them the nickname “Bensler” as a couple. One of the most exciting moments they had on the drama was in season 10 when they were both hugging each other naked in episode 7 titled “Wildlife.”

However, now that his actor is back in 2021 for the 22nd season of Law & Order: SVU, the producers had to come up with new strategies to get him back together with Olivia. Which is why his return resulted in many interesting moments in the drama, although fans claim that the best one between them was in episode 9.

According to fans, Benson and Stabler’s finest moment occurred in Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 9, when Olivia and Elliot come face to face for the second time, but this time in the cold opening of the show, becoming in one of Bensler’s great moments.

By this time, Benson and Stabler haven’t seen each other for 10 years, so they struggle not only with the emotions of their reunion, but also with the fact that his wife, Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies), is fighting for her. his life after being the victim of a car bomb by a criminal looking to attack Stabler.

The moment is very tense and jaw-dropping, which is saying a lot given everything viewers have witnessed over the years on “SVU.” Although season 22 didn’t go smoothly for the duo, it looks like clear skies are on the way in the final episodes of season 23 of Law & Order: SVU and the spin-off that is starring their actor Law & Order: Organized Crime.