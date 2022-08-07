Law & Order SVU appears to be breaking away from the headlines, dealing with the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, new images show

One of the most high-profile celebrity court cases in recent months has been the case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Heard and Depp are currently in the appeals process after the verdict in their infamous defamation court case. The Law and Order series have used a narrative approach “ripped out of the headlines” for years, and now it looks like the SVU spin-off Mariska Hargitay will be dealing with a storyline similar to this case.

We know that both “Law and Order: IED” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime” have been returning to production in recent weeks thanks to delightful social media posts from Mariska Hargitay and her former (and sometimes reunited) on-screen partner Christopher Meloni. However, this week news about the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp storyline became known thanks to scenes that were filmed on the street, in which Hargitey accompanied a young woman down the stairs, and fans held signs “team” and “I support”.

The Dick Wolf production has yet to confirm that this will be an episode similar to the defamation case we saw in the courtroom thanks to television footage. Nevertheless, the sign is quite eloquent. During the trial of Hurd and Depp, fans held similar posters. In addition, the hashtags #IStandWithJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithAmberHeard have become gathering places on social media during the trial and seem to be reflected in SVU signage as well. Of course, in this case, people stand with “Kelsey” and “Austin”.

When the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was still being played out, it was a real zoo. And I mean, literally, honestly, because one woman even brought alpacas named Dolce and Inti to the Virginia courtroom area after a comment made by Johnny Depp on the podium. Depp previously stated that he would not return to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, even if he was offered “$300 million” and “a million alpacas.” The comment went viral, and alpacas even appeared repeatedly throughout Heard and Depp’s defamation trial.

During the filming of the film “Law and Order: IED” there were no alpacas — at least, the photographers did not catch them — but we saw Mariska Hargitey escorting a young woman down the stairs and then heading to her car.

We’ll have to wait and see how close the upcoming episode of the 24th season of the TV series “Law and Order: SVU” is to the libel lawsuit that played out earlier in 2022. L&O has definitely been doing “ripped from the headlines” content quite recently. season. Often the stories are more related to what is happening in real life, or touch on similar topics, rather than being a complete paraphrase of a real story. Sometimes the verdicts are also different.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out. Law & Order: SVU is currently filming season 24 for its fall 2022 debut on NBC. It will be joined by related series “Law and Order” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime”. You can find out more about the upcoming premiere with our full fall TV broadcast or follow what’s happening in production on Instagram.