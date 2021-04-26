Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime Will Have a New Crossover (trailer)

Law & Order: NBC recently released the trailer for yet another super event within the universe of Law and Order. The new crossover will bring together the characters from Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is a spin-off of the first program. The episode will air in the second week of May.

Law & Order special episode plot

The crossover should revolve around Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) trying to get more information about her brother’s death. The Special Victims Unit detective believes Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) may be behind the event and asks for help from her former partner, Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

The connection maintained between the two comes as no surprise to fans of the spin-off, which debuted in early April. Benson was present in Stabler’s life within the new series, helping him deal with his wife’s death.

During the trailer we can see that Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) is convinced that Wheatley is involved in what is happening. At one point in the promo, we can hear Detective Benson saying “something is going on”.

It is the second crossover between the two programs, The first special episode, which lasted two hours, marked the premiere of the spin-off on April 1 and also the return of Stabler to the story.

The new event will not air until May 13th. Meanwhile, fans need to deal with curiosity and excitement about what’s going on in the Law and Order universe.