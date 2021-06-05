‘Law & Order: SVU’: All About Season 22 Finale

Law & Order: SVU, A hit series as important as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit can always have a good card up their sleeves when they need it. That’s what happens at the end of the production’s 22nd season, aired last Thursday night (3) on NBC.

With a special guest appearance by Christopher Meloni in the role of detective Elliot Stabler, the audience followed the development of the final conflicts between the characters.

Wolves in lambskin appear in the season finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The title “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing” brought great emotions to the spectators, mainly due to the marriage of Fin (Ice-T) and Phoebe (Jennifer Esposito). Alongside this, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) had a rather complex case on their hands, involving a mother who was being abused in exchange for housing.

As the investigation progressed, the two discovered that she was just one among many other women who were involved in a human trafficking scheme. While she lived with her young son in an apartment subsidized by such forced labor, there were very powerful people behind the criminal web.

Another character who was in the spotlight was underboss Garland (Demore Barnes). The public followed a candid conversation with their superiors because of what was said in a testimony about the Jayvon Brown case. After a few apologies, Garland was scolded by McGrath (Terry Serpico) about the matter and somewhat snubbed by most of his peers.

Back at the big event of the episode, at Fin and Phoebe’s wedding some interesting situations occurred.

Small fights and arguments between the newlyweds were witnessed, while Carisi (Peter Scanavino) lost patience with Nicole (Olivia d’Abo) about the way they were handling their relationship. It made them wonder if they shouldn’t break up.

When all the guests were seated, Phoebe and Fin surprised them by saying they weren’t getting married that day. The sergeant explained that they weren’t breaking up, they just wanted to leave everything as it was. Even with that, those present partied for the rest of the night, with Stabler’s late arrival, much to Benson’s surprise.

Rollins and Carisi also had an intimate moment, culminating in a very passionate kiss. The two have shown each other that they want to stay together, somehow, despite their regrets.

Towards the end of the episode, Stabler and Benson exchanged glances as they talked about the unhappened marriage and toasted for their co-workers. In the very near future, would they be together?

