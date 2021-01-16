In this new episode of the 22nd season of Law & Order: SVU, one of the most surprising challenges comes for the team: proving that a camgirl who pretends to be raped in videos has, in fact, been raped in real life. Despite having dealt with several sexual crimes over the seasons, the challenge is quite large.

Check out the full recap below!

More details of the 22×5 episode of Law & Order: SVU

In the past, the SVU team has often tried people who are fetishized for rape. After all, they deal with victims of sexual abuse all the time and who may never recover from the trauma they suffered. Therefore, facing the challenge of defending a woman who, in a way, encourages these fantasies is something they were not prepared for.

Furthermore, they know that there are very fragile nuances between what is and is not consensual, since the porn industry records real scenes.

One of the positives in the episode is that none of the team members judged Zoey, although she feels guilty about what happened. Meanwhile, the attacker tries hard to prove that she wanted to have sex with him.

For Kat, working with copyrighted recordings of pornographic videos allows women more autonomy than ordinary pornography. However, even with these arguments, Zoey seems to work with this out of necessity rather than female empowerment. In fact, she needed money to pay for her father’s treatment and education.

Once again, the Law & Order universe draws parallels with reality. After all, however many women choose to work with sex in a consensual way, necessity is the great precursor in some cases.

Regarding the case, Gabe believed he had a special relationship with Zoey. So he refuses to believe that he forced the girl to have sex with him. His belief in being in love is so great that he even appears at the hospital responsible for Zoey’s father, violating the judge’s order to stay away from the victim.

Carsi finally manages to prove to the jury that Gabe is a stalker and that, yes, despite Zoey’s work, she was raped. Therefore, there is no denying that the 22×5 episode of Law & Order was one of the most exciting and controversial of the season.

What do you think of the 22nd season of Law & Order: SVU? Leave your comment in the space below!