The series Law & Order: SVU (Law and Order) entered the hall of plots that deal with the coronavirus pandemic in its current seasons. However, perhaps none of them faced the health crisis with as much focus on mental health as is the case with the series. In this new episode, Maria’s unusual death causes impulsive behaviors in the characters.

Check out the full recap below!

More details of the 22×3 episode of Law & Order: SVU

Upon discovering that Maria used drugs and slept with someone else, Perry feels betrayed. After all, they were the only ones taking quarantine really seriously and cherishing social isolation. So, knowing that she broke these protocols so irresponsibly made him feel disappointed in her.

However, he still doesn’t know that the worst has happened. At a party, Maria loses consciousness and, as everyone was drunk or drugged, there is no one to look after her. When they realize that she is dead, her “colleagues” try to hide the accident by placing her body in a freezer.

At first glance, his death looks like just an accident involving drugs, so the SVU team doesn’t pay as much attention to the case as their mission is to take care of sexual crimes. However, they know that she had a sexual encounter before she died and cannot determine whether it was consensual. In general, they take the investigation as a homicide.

The discovery is surprising, but somehow still predictable. Maria’s death was caused by Perry. After discovering that she had slept with someone else, he has thoughts that border on her demand for sex.

To defend herself against a possible rape – while she was still upset by drugs – Maria tries to escape and hits her head. Soon, Perry drops his good boy status to become someone responsible for the death of his colleague.

And it’s not just Maria who tries to deal with social isolation through irresponsible behavior in Law & Order SVU. Anxiety causes Lexi to disrespect the quarantine, going to bars and socializing with several people. In other words, it is practically a miracle that nobody in your social circle has been contaminated with the disease!

Unfortunately, this episode of Law & Order marks the hiatus of the 22nd season, so we can only wait to check out the new crimes that fall into the lap of detectives.

How do you think the story will continue? Leave your opinion in the space below!



