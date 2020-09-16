Law & Order season 22: SVU begins recording

Gradually, the TV series are resuming recording for their new seasons. The novelty this time is the start of filming for the 22nd season of Law & Order: SVU, which brought the cast together in New York this week.

The star of the series, Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, shared on her social networks some photos from the program’s film set. “It’s happening. Back to the hairdressing chair. First day of filming for season 22! Making history. I am very grateful to be back at work,” commented the actress, who is also the show’s executive producer.

Another actress who shared the news on Instagram was Jamie Gray Hyder, the official Kat Azar Tamin, who was promoted to the regular cast in the 22nd season of Law and Order. Check out:

Showrunner Warren Leight shared on his Twitter a message revealing what we can expect for the start of the season. “In the first few episodes, our team will face many of the losses, changes and challenges that we are all going through at the moment.”

He also released some images of the virtual meetings that the cast had in preparation for the return to filming.

Law & Order: SVU has its 22nd season premiere scheduled for November 12th. In 2021, the spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime debuts.



