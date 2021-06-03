Law & Order: Organized Crime Will Have Intense Season Final

Law & Order: This Thursday (3), NBC airs the season finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime, spin-off of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit starring Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

And in a recent interview with TV Insider, Dylan McDermott, who plays the main antagonist of the production, revealed that the outcome of Season 1 will be quite intense.

There is high anticipation for a direct confrontation between Eliott and Richard Wheatley (McDermott), the CEO of a digital drug company that also operates in the underground market.

“I grew up in the world of organized crime. My mom’s boyfriend was a bank robber and later, when I moved to New York, there were mobsters around when I waited tables at a bar,” the actor revealed.

As the episodes were shown, the audience discovered that Stabler and Wheatley were also linked because of a sad event: the explosion that killed the wife of the lead detective was caused by the executive.

“Richard will do even more horrible things [before the season ends],” explained McDermott. “He was despised by his father for being overweight as a child. It scarred his psyche, leaving him to become a sociopath,” he argued.

Learn more about the final episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime

As reported by NBC, the preview of the 1×8 episode features some cameos. Such is the case with Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and will be alongside Stabler during a turning point in her latest investigation.